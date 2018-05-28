Bandits Kill 7 in Zamfara, Write Threat Letters to Farmers

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the death of seven persons in fresh attack by gunmen of Gidan-Labbo village in Gidan-Goga district of Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Muhammad Shehu disclosed this in Gusau on Sunday.

However, other sources said gunmen killed no fewer than 30 persons in the fresh attack.

Reports indicate that the gunmen were said to have attacked and killed five persons who had gone to work on their farms and twenty-five others who wanted to retrieve their corpses for burial.

But Shehu said the unidentified bandits on Friday attacked and killed seven people of Gidan Labbo village at Malikawa Forest while the victims were clearing their farm lands to prepare for this year’s rainy season.

“As soon as we received the report, our men were deployed to the area. They discovered seven bodies”.

He said the command and other security agencies have already deployed security personnel to the area to maintain peace and stability.

He urged people of the state to continue to support security agents with information on criminals to enable them take proactive measures.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulaziz Yari has disclosed that the bandits are now sending threat letters to farmers in the state, asking them to keep away from their farms.

Yari made this known while launching the sales and distribution of fertiliser to farmers in the state at Nasarawar-Burkullu town in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

He described the threat as unfortunate and worrisome as majority of Zamfara people are farmers, promising that he would meet President Muhammad Buhari and security chiefs over the issue.

