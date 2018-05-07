Bandits Slaughter 45 in Kaduna

A gang of armed bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers has killed at least 45 adults and children in a village in northern Nigeria, burning down homes.

Among the rows of dead bodies in Gwaska, in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state, were children under the age of 10. Some bodies were mutilated.

Survivors say the attackers surrounded Gwaska on Saturday afternoon.

They set homes alight and fired shots, causing people to flee in panic.

Residents have demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government urgently deploy more police and military to protect vulnerable villages on the state border with Zamfara.

Last month 14 miners were reportedly killed in an attack by gunmen in the Birnin Gwari area.

Gwaska residents say Saturday’s attackers used to be cattle thieves but had turned to banditry in the region’s remote villages.

The victims include members of a self-defence force, formed after attacks by well-armed cattle thieves.

Kaduna State Police Commissioner Austin Iwar, confirmed the 45 casualty figure.

The Commissioner also confirmed that the incident occurred in Gwaska, a Birnin Gwari village close to Zamfara State.

Members of the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, who pleaded for anonymity, said the gunmen came in from Zamfara State.

“The armed bandits came from neighbouring Zamfara State and encircled Gwaska up to neighbouring Kuiga village, shooting sporadically,

“Most of those killed are even women and children,” a source said.

“We will continue to appeal to the authorities to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks and extinction of communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.”

The source said many people were still missing and that the injured would be evacuated.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai commiserated with Birnin Gwari Emirate over the “fatal” attack.

He said “to contain the situation, the military will be stationing a permanent Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari”.

El-Rufai said he was concerned by the incessant banditry and had been engaging the Federal Government on the matter.

“The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari Local Government.

“The engagements between the state and federal governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

“The new security arrangements also involve policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The State Emergency Management Agency has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities,” the Governor said.

