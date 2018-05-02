Benue Government Sues Miyetti Allah for Killings in State

Benue Government has filed charges against Miyetti Allah, an umbrella body of cattle rearer in the state, before the state High Court in Markudi, the state capital, alleging that the body is responsible for the spate of killings in the state.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom confirmed the lawsuit, saying it sued the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to court over the repeated killings of innocent citizens in the state.

Ortom revealed that the case is before the State High Court in Markurdi.

Governor Ortom faulted alleged inaction of the security forces to arrest the group for purportedly threatening violence; an act he claimed resulted in the multiple deaths since January 2018 when no fewer than 78 were murdered by herdsmen on new year day.

Governor Ortom had revealed that 18 local government area in the state are under attack by suspected herdsmen.

Ortom said only three out of the 23 local government areas in Benue are free from herdsmen invasion and attack.

Speaking with journalists on his return from a vacation in China, the Governor said he regrets the continued onslaught against his people from some armed herders.

Calling for vigilance among residents of the state, Ortom said, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai would soon visit Benue to address some of the security challenges in the state.

