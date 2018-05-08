Boko Haram Loses Men to NAF Firepower

Boko Haram lost some of its fighters to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet at Koleram, on Monday.

A statement by NAF said its alpha jet was deployed to provide Close Air Support (CAS) to ground forces conducting clearance operations.

According to NAF’s spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, on Tuesday, the fighter jet’s deployment followed calls by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division that the ground troops came in contact with Boko Haram elements.

The statement said: “The GOC therefore requested for support from the NAF, sequel to which the Alpha Jet was immediately scrambled to provide CAS. There were exchanges of fire between BHTs and our ground forces.

“The crew of a Nigerien Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft established contact with the ground troops and guided the Alpha Jet aircraft crew to the major source of fire from the Boko Haram terrorists, which was seen coming from a particular settlement.

“Consequently, the NAF Alpha Jet engaged the target with rockets and cannons, neutralizing the terrorists and destroying their weapons. The Air Task Force will continue to conduct missions, on request, in support of the efforts of our troops in the counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast.”

