Breaking News

Boko Haram Loses Men to NAF Firepower

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Boko Haram lost some of its fighters to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet at Koleram, on Monday.
A statement by NAF said its alpha jet was deployed to provide Close Air Support (CAS) to ground forces conducting clearance operations.
According to NAF’s spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, on Tuesday, the fighter jet’s deployment followed calls by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division that the ground troops came in contact with Boko Haram elements.
The statement said: “The GOC therefore requested for support from the NAF, sequel to which the Alpha Jet was immediately scrambled to provide CAS. There were exchanges of fire between BHTs and our ground forces.
“The crew of a Nigerien Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft established contact with the ground troops and guided the Alpha Jet aircraft crew to the major source of fire from the Boko Haram terrorists, which was seen coming from a particular settlement.
“Consequently, the NAF Alpha Jet engaged the target with rockets and cannons, neutralizing the terrorists and destroying their weapons. The Air Task Force will continue to conduct missions, on request, in support of the efforts of our troops in the counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast.”

Author: News Editor

5885 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Absence of Prosecution Witness Stalls Trial of First Nation Airlines MD, Odukoya
by
Your Letter to Foreign Bodies Was in Bad Faith, Presidency Tells PDP National Chairman, Secondus
by
Buhari Off to UK for Medicals

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »