Breaking: Explosions Kill Scores in Mubi, Adamawa

Many people have been reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts that hit Mubi, the commercial nerve centre of Adamawa state, Tuesday afternoon.

Reports from Mubi indicated that the blasts hit the popular second hand clothes and the foreign exchange lines and mosque.

The blast occurred while worshippers were holding Zuhr (afternoon ) prayer.

The explosions were reportedly caused by a teenage boys who set off their suicide vest.

Scores were confirmed killed while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) coordinator in Adamawa, Abani Garki confimed the blast.

Also confirming the incident, the Chairman of Mubi North Local Government, Alhaji Musa Bello, said the blasts occurred around 1 30 pm. “All I can tell you for now is that I am on my way to the scene to help in evacuation of casualties. Nobody can tell you the number of dead and injured for now,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Agency, Haruna Furo also confirmed the blast but said there was no details for now.

A resident of Mubi, who simply identified as Buba, said the two explosions occurred in a mosque and a second hand clothes market. “The blasts occurred at the Gwonjo market and a mosque about 20 metres away,” Buba said.

