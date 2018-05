The ex-National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, on Monday, collapsed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Metuh is facing trial for money laundering charges over the N40m he allegedly collected from the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

Metuh collapsed while trying to make his way to the dock when he suddenly collapsed.

He is standing trial before Justice Okon Abang.

…More to come

