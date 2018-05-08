Breaking News

Buhari Off to UK for Medicals

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

President Muhammed Buhari will on Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.
In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor, a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said on Monday.
Shehu said the doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.
He said Buhari would return on Saturday, May 12th.
“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May,” he said.

Author: News Editor

5882 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Murder of Husband by Lawyer Wife, Premeditated, Says Police
by
N7.8bn Recovered Through Whistleblowing Policy – Buhari
by
Attack on Senator Urhoghide: Edo PDP Petitions Police

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »