CCT Strikes Out Charges Against Justice Ngwuta

The Code of Conduct Tribunal ( CCT), has dismissed the 10-count charge filed against a Supreme High Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

In a Judgement in Abuja, Tuesday, the two-man Tribunal led by its Chairman Danladi Umar, held that being a judicial officer, Ngwuta’s prosecution must come from the National Judicial Council (NJC) as against the Federal Government.

While discharging the defendant, a member of the panel, William A. Atedze, who read the ruling of the Tribunal, held that Ngwuta being a serving judicial officer, was under the management, control and discipline of the NJC.

He maintained that NJC is a body whose independence from external control or interference is constitutionally provided for by section 158 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“What this means is that any allegation of official misconduct will first have to be referred to the National Judicial Council to the exclusion of any other body, court or Tribunal”, the CCT held.

The CCT held that the Court of Appeal verdict in the case against Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, wherein the appellate court held that serving judicial officers could not be prosecuted for judicial misconduct or breach of trust, without prior investigation by the NJC, would remain extant till it is vacated.

“Judicial precedent is bidding for as long as it is subsisting and until such precedent is overturned by a higher court”, the Tribunal ruled.

The Federal Government had in the charge marked CCT/ABJ/01/17, alleged that Justice Ngwuta had between June 2, 2011 and July 19, 2016, refused to declare his ownership of 28 plots of land to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

It accused the Supreme Court Judge of engaging in private business as a public officer, contrary to Section 6(b) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

It alleged further that Ngwuta’s refusal to declare his assets as a public officer, was contrary to section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act, Cap C15 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Punishable under Section 23(2) of the same Act.

However, before the Tribunal could go into the merit of case, the defendant, through a motion dated January 9, queried the jurisdiction of the Tribunal to try him over charges he said was grossly incompetent.

He argued that by virtue of sections 318, 158(1) and Paragraph 21 (B) of the 3rd Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, the CCT, lacked the requisite jurisdiction to hear and determine the case against him.

Through his team of lawyers led by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), Ngwuta contended that allegations against him were never referred to the NJC before the criminal charge was entered against him.

He claimed that as a serving judicial officer by virtue of his appointment into the Supreme Court bench, the Federal Government ought to have in line with section 158 of the constitution, allowed the NJC to firstly exercise its disciplinary powers regarding all the allegations in the charge.

Ngwuta further drew the attention of the Tribunal to the decision of the Court of Appeal in the case against Justice Nganjiwa.

He insisted that allegations that culminated to the charge against him were never referred to or determined by the NJC.

But the Federal Government countered the argument and stressed that powers the constitution conferred on the CCT, made the Court of Appeal judgement in Nganjiwa’s case, inapplicable to the charge against Ngwuta.

It told the Tribunal that some “sorrounding circumstances” made Ngwuta’s case peculiar, even as it argued that under section 158(1) of the 1999 constitution, the powers vested on CCT were similarly vested on the NJC, making such powers mutually exclusive.

“The applicant is being tried as a public officer and not as a judicial officer. He is not charged for violating his oath of office as a judicial officer, but for violatiing the code of conduct for public officers.

“More over, the defendant is before this , not as a Justice of the Supreme Court, but as a public officer who we have said had in the discharge of his functions, breached the code of conduct for public officers”, Federal Goverment’s lawyer, Abey Mohammed (SAN), argued.

However, the Tribunal bought the submission of the defendant and struck out the charges against him.

Recall, a Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier dismissed a separate 18-count money laundering charge that the Federal Government also slammed against Justice Ngwuta.

Ngwuta was among seven superior court Judges that were arrested after a “sting operation” the Department of State Service, DSS, conducted between October 7 and 8, 2016.

Part of charges FG filed against him before the CCT included that he had “between 2nd June 2011 and 19th July 2016, while serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Tribunal, did make a false declaration of assets” to the CCB when he failed to declare three duplexes at Chinedu Ogah Avenue, Ntezi, Aba in Abakaliki, while being a Justice of the Supreme Court.

He was alleged to have between June 2, 2011 and July 19, 2016, while serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria made a false declaration to the CCB when he failed to declare twenty-two plots of land at Chief Igwe Uga Avenue, Abakaliki, as well as failed to declare six plots of land at Frank Okoroafor Avenue, Abakaliki.

Other allegations was that he failed to declare Peugeot Saloon with Vehicle No: VRG55513890295200 and Chassis No: VF34B5FV9BS069213, Registration No: ABC566RL and count five revealed that he failed to declare a Wrangler Jeep with Vehicle No: VRG55535620346898 and Chassis No: IJ4GA591581626734, Registration No: RSH526AJ.

As well as allegedly engaging in purchase and sale of rice, palm oil and other related products, while being a Justice of the Supreme Court and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Code Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Cap C15 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 23(2) of the same Act.

