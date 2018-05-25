Congress: Court Stops Recognition of Enugu APC Chairman

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu Thursday restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun from recognising Ben Nwoye as the elected Chairman of the party in Enugu state.

In an order of the court, following relief sought for motion Ex parte by three members of APC in the state, Justice A.M. Liman said “for reliefs C and D, the respondents are hereby ordered to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

“In other words, the respondents are hereby restrained from recognising the second respondent and all persons elected at the Enugu state congress of the APC pending the hearing of motion on notice which is fixed for the 6th June 2018.”

A factional Chairman of the party in the state, Deacon Okey Ogbodo and two others had approached the court seeking for order of substituted service on the defendants; an order of interim injunction restraining the party, Oyegun and Nwoye form parading Nwoye as elected Chairman on the May 19 state congress and for an accelerated hearing on the matter.

Justice Liman granted three out of the four reliefs including the plea for injunction on the respondents.

Speaking to newsmen after the order of the court, Ogbodo described himself as the authentic state Chairman of the party, contending that he was elected the state party chairman on May 19 Congress at Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

Ogbodo added that there was no other date slated for the state congress except May 19 and that any other person claiming to be elected on any other date is on his own.

Nwoye, however, told newsmen that it was not possible for any court to declare Ogbodo as Chairman of the party. On his part, Nwoye maintained that his tenure as party chairman was still running till June when they would be dissolved.

