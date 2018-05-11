Corruption Rife at LG Councils in Nigeria – Edo ICPC Boss

The Commissioner for Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), in charge of Edo State office, Olukile Olusesan, has described local government council’s in Nigeria as cesspool of corruption.

He made the disclosure Friday at Iguobazuwa during his visit to the Executive Chairman of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, Comrade Destiny Enabulele.

Olukile who noted that the weak internal structures in local government administration in the country encourages corruption, disclosed that as a civil activist, Enabulele had been part and parcel of ICPC since his resumption as Commissioner in charge of Edo State office.

“Corruption is rampant in local government administration all over Nigeria. There are weak internal structures that encourage corrupt practices.

“The systems and procedures are too loose at the expense of a strict internal control. Majority of staff are lackadaisical to work they are employed to do. Many are complacent and are not ready to develop themselves to be in tune with International best practices and many other odds,” Olukile said.

While commending Governor Godwin Obaseki “for creating a mechanism that ensured the emergence of credible candidates as Chairmen of local governments in the State,” Olukile expressed confidence that Enabulele has the “capacity to make positive and progressive change in his local government Council.

“He has meaningfully participated in almost all our public education and enlightenment programmes. He is diligent and resourceful and always eager to contribute to the betterment of the society,” he added.

In his response, Enabulele, thanked the Edo ICPC boss and his team, for finding time to visit him in his office.

“I want to assure you that we will not fail you, because I have a very outstanding relationship with the ICPC. I will not want to drag my name into the mud, so that it does not rub on the ICPC.

“You have raised a very fundamental question, that there are weak structures in local government administration, or rather, that encourage corruption. You are not very far from the truth.

“Since you are aware, I will urge you to come up with possible solutions to strengthen this area, so that the 774 local government areas of the federation can truly represent the yearnings of the people, because the local government council is the closest to the people.

“Yes, there are bureaucratic processes that tend to slow down the system, but they are actually there to help strengthen the administrative system.

“We are looking at some internal mechanism to jerk up our internally generated revenue, but not to the detriment of our people, I do not encourage that.

“The primary concern of every responsible government is to see to the welfare of the people. It is because they are there, that is why we are here,” Enabulele said.

