Court Orders Channel TV Station, Daily Sunrise Anchorperson to Appear Before It

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the General Manager of the Channels Television, Abuja and the anchorperson of the Sunrise Daily programme of the station, Moukpe Oguns Yusuf to appear before it on Thursday.

The court said they should come and show cause why they should not be ordered to produce in court, the master tape of the programme of May 22, 2018.

Justice Okon Abang in a ruling also resolved to continue with the trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh.

The order of the court followed an oral application by Sylvanus Tahir, counsel to the Federal Government in the ongoing trial of the former Publicity Secretary in the N400m money laundering charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Tahir had on Tuesday told the court that a counsel in Metuh’s legal team, Ben Chuks Nwosu, who was among the panel of discussants in the morning programme of TV allegedly made some prejudicial comments that border on Metuh’s case before the court.

Tahir applied orally for an order on the duo to make available to the court the video recording of the programme which featured Nwosu, allegedly making comments on a case pending before the court.

Justice Abang also ordered that the enrol order be served personally on the Channels’ GM and the presenter of the Sunrise Daily programme of the station, Moukpe Oguns Yusuf before the close of work on Wednesday.

Where personal service became difficult, the court held that the enrol order can be pasted on the gate or entrance to the television station and should be snapped with the building, and affidavit of service be filed before the court.

Also in the ruling, Justice Abang turned down an application by Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN) that the court should suspend trial until Metuh recuperate enough to appear in court to face his trial and ordered that the trial of the former PDP spokesman can go on in his absence.

Metuh fell in the open court on Monday as he was making his way to the dock when his case was called and was said to be rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja in the Ambulance of the Federal High Court, as advised by the medical doctor from the court.

The former PDP spokesman, who was absent in court on Tuesday and Wednesday was said to be on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital, Abuja where he is currently being treated of the spinal chord injuries he is suffering from.

Justice Abang said Metuh did not collapse but decided to dive on his own after violating a lawful directive of the court to remain where he was seated beside the dock, where he had sat for about five times during proceedings.

Justice Abang adjourned till Thursday for continuation of tria.

Metuh is standing trial alongside his company, Destra Investments Limited for allegedly receiving the sum of N400m from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Mohammed Dasuki (retd)

