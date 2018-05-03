Court Stops Oyo LG Polls Slated for May 12

The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has ordered the State electoral body, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC, to halt the conduct of the local government election, slated for May 12.

The court order followed a suit instituted by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state.

In a swift reaction, OYSIEC Chairman, John Olajide, in a statement made available to the newsmen vowed that the court ruling would not stop the conduct of the election, adding that the situation was under control.

He said: “OYSIEC wishes to assure members of the public and all political parties that the recent Court pronouncement instituted by some people in Ibarapa East local government will not according to Oyo State Independent Electoral law, affect the forthcoming local government elections into 33 local government councils and 35 local council development areas of the state come May 12, 2018”.

