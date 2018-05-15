Court Strikes Out Melaye’s Assassination Attempt Case

A Kogi State High Court on Tuesday struck out the assassination case against the Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Taofiq Isa, and four others for lack of diligent prosecution.

Justice Fola Ajayi, who struck out the case on Tuesday, regretted that despite four adjournments the prosecution was not able to call their witnesses.

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly had, in April 2017, approached the court alleging an assassination attempt on his life by Taofiq Isa and four others.

Others, who were made to stand trial alongside Isa, include: Ade Obege, Abdullahi Isah, Michael Bamidele and Ahmed Ajayi.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Ajayi, noted with regrets that the prosecution counsel could not open his case despite four adjournments.

He, therefore, struck out the case for lack of diligent prosecution.

He, however, gave a consequential order for the prosecution to start their case afresh whenever they are ready.

Speaking on behalf of defense counsels, Zakari Abbas commended the Judge for the landmark judgment.

He said the Judge listened to all parties, that the petitioners were unwilling to present their witnesses, prompted the Judge to arrive at the conclusion that the prosecution has not diligently pursued their case.

“Hence, the charge brought against the defendants have been struck out. As it stands, there is no criminal charges against the defendants.

“However, he gave a consequential order that whenever they are ready with their witnesses, they could approach the court to start their case afresh.”

