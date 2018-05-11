Court Vacates Order Suspending Oyo LG Election

A Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Thursday dismissed a suit challenging the conduct of the Oyo State local government election scheduled for Saturday.

The suit was instituted by some aggrieved member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibarapa East Local Government area of the state.

The court had earlier ordered the suspension of the election until the determination of the suit.

In the uling, Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek held that the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) was dully constituted to conduct the election based on the powers given to it.

“The position of the law on the jurisdiction on this matter is well settled.

“This court is mindful of the fact that the law does not give the Federal High Court jurisdiction over local government issues

“The act of delineation carried out by OYSIEC which is the second defendant in this case is duly backed by law.

“Therefore, this court has no jurisdiction to entertain the matter and the position of the plaintiffs is hereby struck out,’’ the judge held.

The plaintiffs had challenged the powers of OYSIEC to carry out delineation and creation of new polling units in the state.

Commenting on the matter after the judgment, Seun Abimbola, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, said the ruling was a victory for democracy and not for any individual.

But counsel to the plaintiffs, Solomo Adeseun, could not be reached for comments.

Joined in the suit were the Independent National Electoral Commission, Oyo State governor and the Commissioner for Justice.

