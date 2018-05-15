Crack in nPDP Group as Faction Counters Baraje’s Claims

A visible crack has appeared on the wall of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), which formed part of the All Progressives Congress in 2014.

Recall, last week former acting Chairman of the group, Abubakar Baraje and Secretary, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, had written national Secretariat of the APC, which was copied President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that members of nPDP have been marginalised by the ruling party.

To give vent to the group’s claims, Oyinlola had a day later rendered his resignation as Chairman of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in what many saw as quitting the APC.

The group said in sharing of the spoil after helping Buhari to win the election in 2015, the APC has turned back on them.

However, some high profile members of the bloc, Monday, dismissed the claims as lies, saying they are the marginalisation by a faction led by Alhaji Baraje.

The group, led by former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, that was at the national secretariat of the ruling party Monday to submit a letter detailing the fortunes of the nPDP bloc under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, said Baraje was playing the script of his paymaster and not that of the bloc.

Other members of the group led by Adamu, include a former member of the House of Representatives from Kwara State, Moshood Mustapha, Abdulmumuni Jibrin from Kano, Chief Theodore Georgewill from Rivers, Abdullahi Mahmood from Kano, Ahmed Wadada Aliyu from Nasarawa and Sen. Ahmed Abubakar from Adamawa.

The group also alleged that Baraje’s claims do not reflect the opinion of the group, adding Baraje and his co-travellers were out to destroy the APC at this crucial time.

“We know the voice. We know who he (Baraje) represents. We know where he is coming from,’’ Adamu said after submitting the letter dated May 14, 2018 and addressed to the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Continuing, he said:: “We received with great shock and embarrassment the news that a former acting chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, led four others to deliver a letter they claimed on behalf of the nPDP which is defunct and has long dissolved into the APC during the 2013 merger.

‘’In the letter, Baraje stated that we members of the then nPDP group are being marginalized, maltreated and witch-hunted in the APC and requested an urgent meeting with the party and Mr President within one week.”

The letter entitled, ‘’Unfounded and Unjustified Grounds for Confrontation with our Party the APC and Government by some members of the Defunct nPDP’’, had other signatories as Chief Theodore Georgewill and Abdulmumin Jibrin.

It was copied to the President as well as a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter said: “As members of the then nPDP, we are aware that the last meeting that was held by the group was in 2014. Since then, no meeting has been called. Where did Alhaji Baraje and Col Olagunsoye Oyinlola obtain the alleged resolution to write the said letter? When and where was the meeting held? Who were those that attended the meeting? ”

Describing Baraje’s petition as full of contradictions, the Adamu group expressed its desire to be part of any meeting that the President may want to have with the Baraje group.

The letter continued: “In any case, the letter is full of contradictions, false assertions, misrepresentations, distortion of history and facts and in many instances outright lies.

“’We as initiators and founding members of the defunct nPDP therefore wish to condemn and disassociate ourselves from the letter and apologise for the obvious embarrassment the letter has caused our party and government. ‘

“We wish to reaffirm our support and confidence in the party and Mr President and we do not in any way feel marginalized or maltreated as we are clearly in the league of the biggest beneficiaries of the party.”

However, in a swift reaction, the Baraje group alleged that Sen. Adamu and his group have compromised, saying they were never part of the nPDP.

