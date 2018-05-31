Breaking News

Cross River Lawmaker Slumps, Dies While Jogging

The member representing Obodu State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Stephen Ukpukpen, is dead.
The spokesperson of the House of Assembly, Olory Mathew, who confirmed the sad incident said the lawmaker slumped and died while he was jogging on Wednesday morning.
“He normally jogs every morning,” said Mathew, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports.
The late lawmaker was the Chairman, Public Account Committee.

