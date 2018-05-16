Dasuki Re-arraigned on 32 Amended Charges, Granted Bail

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who was re-arraigned before the court on the alleged arms fund diversion, Wednesday, has been granted another bail.

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court granted him fresh bail after he was re-arraigned on 32-count amended charges alongside Aminu Kusa, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital.

The four defendants however pleaded not guilty to all the 32-count charges.

However, charges were dropped against former Director of Finance and Supply in the Office of the NSA, Salisu Shuaib, from the amended charge list.

No reason was adduced on why the former Director of Finance in ONSA who served along with Dasuki was dropped from the trial having being arraigned together since 2015.

Shortly after taking the plea of the defendants, the issue of bail was raised and counsel to Dasuki, Adeola Adedekpe, pleaded with the court to grant the defendants bail in liberal terms in view of the fact that the defendants have been attending their trial since 2015.

The counsel to the Federal Government, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, did not oppose the bail application.

The trial Judge, however, ordered that Dasuki and other defendants be allowed to continue to enjoy the bail he granted them in 2015 when they were first arraigned before his court.

It will be recalled that although other defendants were allowed to enjoy the earlier bail, Dasuki was however re-arrested in 2015 at the Kuje Prison shortly after perfecting his bail conditions and has since been kept in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) even after other courts granted him bails.

Meanwhile, the Court adjourned till July 3 and 5 for the trial of the defendants in the new charges.

