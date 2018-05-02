Update: Dino Melaye Arraigned Before Magistrate Court, Granted N90m Bail, Re-arrested

Nigerian Police on Wednesday arraigned Senator Dino Melaye in a magistrate Court in Abuja.

He was brought in on a stretcher by police officers who prevented journalists from coming closer to him.

Security officers stopped vehicular and human movement in the court vicinity.

Melaye is being accused of collaborating with suspects arrested for kidnapping, illegal possession of arms and political thuggery in Kogi state.

Melaye in a statement had denied his involvement and called international bodies to assists in the investigation.

Melaye who was arraigned at Wuse Zone 2 Chief Magistrate’s Court was granted a bail to the sum of N90m.

Melaye was arraigned by the police on allegations that he escaped lawful custody.

But the Senator was immediately rearrested by the police and taken to Force Headquarters in Abuja, according to his aides.

Melaye was at the hospital between last week Tuesday when he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle until Wednesday afternoon when he was quietly arraigned by the police.

The Senator was trying to escape being taken to Lokoja to face criminal trial. Some of his aides said Wednesday afternoon that he might be taken to Lokoja soon rather than returned to the hospital despite his fragile health.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, the police said Melaye was arraigned for alleged criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

Moshood in his statement confirmed the Senator would still be taken to Kogi for trial

“It will be recalled that, on the 24th April, 2018, at about 1200Hrs, Senator Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment for Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms in Court in Lokoja, from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator broke the side glass of the vehicle and jumped out of the Police bus through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination before he was rearrested at Zankli Hospital in Abuja later in the day on same date. This case was investigated and that is why the senator was arraigned in court today,” the police spokesperson said.

“Meanwhile, the police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May, 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” the statement said.

