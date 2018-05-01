Edo NUJ Declines APC’s Incitement Against Urhoghide

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council Monday rejected attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, to incite it against Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

The State youth leader of the party, Valentine Aisuen, who led a protest by members of the party, had appealed to the leadership of the NUJ to join them in the agitation for the recall of the PDP Senator who represents Edo South senatorial district at the National Assembly.

Recall that some APC supporters had last weekend called​ for the recall of Senator Urhoghide for allegedly moving a motion to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that he has lost touch with his constituents.

Aisuen who spoke on behalf of the protesters, demanded for a retraction of the said motion, calling for the impeachment of Buhairi within 48 hours, else they will begin the process of Senator Urhoghide’s recall.

He also charged him to concentrate on his legislative duty and shun divisive tendencies, else they they will recall him.

“Please, we are here (at NUJ) to tell him to withdraw that motion. And we want the support of the NUJ to help us pass the message to him.

“We are giving him 48 hours to withdraw that impeachment motion on notice otherwise, the process of recall we be starting immediately.

“The people standing before you are all across party divide. He should have called​ us for a town hall meeting, not for him to have personally move a motion of such magnitude,” he said.

But, the State Secretary of NUJ, Comrade Alemma Aliu-Ozioruva, who received the protesters, vehemently opposed the protesters’ demand.

He emphasized that the NUJ is a socially responsible for reporting the truth on any situation without any bias in favour of individuals or institutions.

“How can the NUJ join them. That is is a misinformed position. The best we can do is to help them with the report. We cannot join them in their agitation

“What you are doing is your right and we on our part, we act as the link between the government and the given. We promise you that we are going to use all our Media outfit to make the world know,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

