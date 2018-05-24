Edo PDP Chairman, Orbih, Ize- Iyamu, Others, Arraigned, Remanded in Prison

A Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State, has remanded Chairman, Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih, c2016 governorship candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former Deputy Governor under PDP now APC chieftian, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Azegbemi and Efe Anthony in prison custody, pending their bail application.

They were arraigned on Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on eight count charges of laundering the sum of N700m.

Justice P.I Adjokwu remanded them in prison custody after rejecting a plea by Counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Charles Edosomwan that they be kept in the custody of the EFCC.

In the charges preferred against them, the EFCC accused them of taking possession and control of the sum of N700m without any contract award which they ought to know the money from part of an unlawful act.

They were alleged to have make cash payment of N60,650,000 to one Henry Tenebe of Estako West local government and N61,647,000 to one Momoh Andrew Ojo of Akoko-Edo without going through a financial institution.

In count five, six and seven, they were alleged to have make cash payment of N83,473,000, N125,993,000 and N105,000,000 to Deacon Ezekiel Egharevba, Thomas Aroko and Scott Osagiede respectively without going through a financial institution.

It would be recalled that the EFCC had first quizzed them in 2016 for collecting N700m out the $115m Allison Maduekwe bribe money.

Imasuen had told newsmen then that he was only invited to a branch of Fidelity Bank to witness collection of the money and that the money was taken to the House of a PDP leader where it was shared.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu explained that he did not touch a kobo out of the money and that he gave the EFCC list of those that signed as the money was being shared.

Chief Orbih said told newsmen then that he told EFCC interrogators that there was no way he could have questioned the source of the money or know whether the money was stolen.

He said the N700m was judiciously expended to the satisfaction of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to him, “It is a standard practice all over the world for political parties to raise money for election.”

“The money we received was sent to us from Abuja and we believe it was from the money realized from the fund raising dinner.”

“Edo State PDP was not in a position to know where the came from.”

