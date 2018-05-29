Father, Son, Arrested Over Gun Manufacturing, Rape

Benue State Police Command has arrested three suspected firearms fabricators in the state.

The arrested persons include a father and son, who allegedly engaged in arms manufacturing.

The suspects are Thomas Ode alias Tommy, Kingsley Abi and his father, Odah Abi.

They were apprehended at Oju in Oju Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

It was gathered that a G3 rifle, four G3 empty shells of ammunition, two expended cartridges, two cut-to-size iron barrels for construction of locally fabricated guns and three wooden gun butts were recovered from them.

Others items recovered include three locally made baretta magasines, three skeletons of locally made pistols, two cut-to-size double barrel for construction of locally made pistol, a toy gun, two iron boxes containing blacksmithing tools, two plastic bottles containing Marijuana seeds and five sachets of Tramadol.

According to the State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, the suspects were caught in the course of investigating a case of abduction and rape.

Owoseni said one of the suspects allegedly abducted and raped a 15-year-old girl in the community on May 21.

He said: “The case was reported to the police and in the course of investigation, it was discovered that the suspects also manufactured firearms locally. Investigations have commenced to fish out the people they supplied to and we would also find out other things they have done.

“The police appreciate the support of law abiding people of Benue State and we continue to count on their partnership towards ensuring security of life and property.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

