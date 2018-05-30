Breaking News

Fayemi Resigns as Solid Minerals Minister to Contest Ekiti Governorship Election

Kayode Fayemi has resigned as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development to face his governorship ambition in Ekiti state.
He is contesting the July 14 gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a press briefing on Wednesday, Fayemi said President Muhammadu Buhari accepted his resignation which he turned in a few weeks ago. The resignation is effective May 30.
Fayemi emerged the candidate of the APC in the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti scheduled for July 14.
He is expected to be the major challenger to the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, Governor Ayo Fayose’s preferred successor.

