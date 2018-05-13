Fayemi Wins Ekiti APC Guber Ticket as Gov. Fayose Mocks Victory

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has picked the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the Ekiti governorship election slated for July 14.

He polled 941 votes to beat his closest rival and former governor, Segun Oni, who polled 481 votes.

Kayode Ojo, scored 245 votes; Femi Bamisile, 171 votes; Oluyede Oluwole 110 votes;

Gbenga Aluko , 83 votes; Daramola Bimbo, 29 votes; Babafemi Ojudu, 11votes; Bamidele Opeyemi, 11 votes; Ayo Arise, 3 votes; Yaya-Kolade Mojisola, 4votes; and Muyiwa Olumilua, 2 votes.

Oni has congratulated Fayemi on his victory and promised to give him his support to win the governorship election.

He also said he would not leave the party as being insinuated as a result of his loss.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has thanked supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State for choosing the Minister of Mines and Steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi as their candidate for the July 14 governorship election in the state.

In a tweet shortly after it became clear that Fayemi has won the APC governorship primary, Fayose thanked the APC for giving Ekiti people the candidate they love to vote against.

He warned Fayemi not to celebrate his pyrrhic victory yet as he would be soundly defeated in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

Read Fayose’s tweet below:

”I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times. Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14. He should expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014.”

