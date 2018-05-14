FG Says Extradition Proceeding Against Kashamu Alive

The Federal Government has clarified that the extradition proceeding it instituted against a serving Senator, Buruji Kashamu for his extradition to the United States of America, is alive, having been restored by the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on May 4, 2018.

Tge FederalGovernment claimed that the proceeding which was put on hold from being executed due to the two judgments of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice Okon Abang between 2014 and 2015 has been revived due to the setting aside of the two high court judgments by the appellate court.

The Court of Appeal, in a suit with No. CA/L1030/2015 delivered by Justice Joseph Ikegh on May 4, nullified the two judgments of Justice Abang and vacated all orders issued against the Federal Government by the Judge to stop further proceeding in the extradition battle.

Sources at the Federal Ministry of Justice said over the weekend that contrary to insinuations, all orders issued against the Federal Government restraining it from taking steps on the extradition proceeding have been overtaken by the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Sources asserted that since the orders that stopped the extradition proceeding have been vacated by an appellate court, the next stage is to resume the proceeding in line with the request of the government of the United States of America and in compliance with the Extradition Treaty between Nigeria and America.

Senator Kashamu had at a press conference he personally addressed shortly after the Court of Appeal judgment claimed that there was no extradition proceeding against him any longer.

He predicated his claim on the ground that the earlier extradition proceeding filed against him by the Federal Government in 2015 was dismissed by the Federal High Court and cannot be revived in the eyes of the law due to its dismissal.

But sources said that the purported dismissal of the proceeding by Justice Abang had been voided, set aside and become ultra vires, adding that the judgment of the Appeal Court has in law upturned the two judgments of the high court.

“It is legally wrong for anyone to claim that there is no extradition proceeding. We stop the proceeding based on the order of Justice Abang and now that the judgment of the Court of Appeal has set aside all orders against government, the simple thing is that the proceeding has to proceed to the final stage.

“Let no one manipulate the media to confuse issues on this extradition. The extradition proceeding has come back alive and that is in line with the unanimous decision of the Court of Appeal.

“We are back and ready to speed up the extradition process. There is no legal impediment on the way of the federal government again, so let no one confuse the general public with false claim that the extradition proceeding was dead.

“It was only put on hold and the Court of Appeal has granted the request of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for its continuation”, the source stressed.

Justice Joseph Ikyegh, Justice Yargata Nimpar and Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu of the Court of Appeal had in their unanimous judgment cleared the cost for the extradition of the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly by upturning the two judgments of the Federal High Court which had earlier stopped the Federal Government from proceeding with the extradition.

