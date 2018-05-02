Former Aviation Minister, Chidoka Quizzed Over Alleged N3.9bn Fraud

There are indications that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated a former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka over an alleged N3.9bn fraud in connection with the procurement and installation of sensitive security cameras in five International Airports.

Source close to the anti graft body said before Chidoka was invited, the EFCC had quizzed the Managing Director of Bri and Bru Limited, whom the contract was awarded to, the managers of the five international airports, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority Nigeria( FAAN) and some offiicials of the Ministry of Aviation.

The ex-minister arrived on Monday at the 15 A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos office of the EFCC at about 12.30pm and as at 6.30pm, EFCC detectives were still grilling the ex-Minister, who is also a former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

A fact-sheet on the investigation revealed that part of the said contract sum was allegedly fraudulently diverted to the use of the company and its cronies rather than the execution of the project under the watch of Chidoka as minister.

“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that upon awarding the contract, payments were to be made according to stages of job done and the first payment of 15 per cent was done via the company’s Heritage Bank Account and also another payment of 60 per cent was done which brought the total payment received by Bri and Bru for the execution of the project to 75 per cent or N2,865,961,323,19,” it stated.

“Investigators discovered that Bri and Bru sub contracted the project to another company Surcomtec Nigeria Limited owned by one Chibuzo Obi. The total sum of $4,370,365.00 which is the equivalent of N2,400,000,000.00 was traced to Surcumtec inc Account in America ostensibly for the purchase of equipment for the project.

“From the account of the company various payments were made to the former Minister and some of his family members, Director of Consumer Investment Limited and his younger brother, Obinna Chidoka, who is a member of the House of Representatives.”

