Breaking News

Former DSS Spokesperson, Ogar Wants Her Job Back

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The former spokesperson of Department of State Service (DSS), Marilyn Ogar, has approached the National Industrial Court, Abuja , with suit challenging her compulsory retirement from service in September 2015.
Ogar was retired along 14 other officers in 2015, seven years before she was due for retirement.
When the case came up for mention on Friday, the respondents’ counsel were not present in court.
The claimant’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, informed the court that the defendants were served originating summon and hearing notice.
Adedipe said that although the defendants had entered conditional appearance, they did not file any counter processes within 14 days of service of the originating summon.
The Judge, Justice Olufunke Anuwe, ordered that the defendants be served hearing notice and adjourned the case until June 25, for hearing
Orgar, wants the court to among others things: declare that her retirement was illegal, nullify her demotion from deputy director to assistant director.
Joined in the suit are the Attorney- General of the Federation and the Director-General of DSS.

Author: News Editor

5922 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Aircraft Flew Over Synagogue Church Building Before Collapse – Witness
by
President Buhari, CAN Mourn Late Asake
by
I Was Go-between Evans’ Gang and Duru for Ransom of €232,000 – Witness

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »