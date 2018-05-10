Former IGP, Ehindero Re-arraigned Over Alleged N578m Fraud

Former Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, was on Thursday re-arraigned on a six-count charge.

He was docked alongside a former Police Commissioner, John Obaniyi, for fraud related offences.

The defendants were arraigned at an Apo District High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had on April 13 said it was set to resume prosecution of former IGP for alleged N16bn fraud.

A spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Mrs. Okoduwa said the case against Ehindero, who was IGP between 2005 and 2007, would continue in Abuja after Supreme Court judgement against the Ehindero.

The former Police boss is facing trial for alleged criminal conversion of money belonging to the Ministry of Police Affairs into personal use while in office, according to the ICPC spokesperson.

“This development followed a Supreme Court ruling dismissing the appeal filed by the former police chief, challenging the jurisdiction of the commission and the FCT high court to try him.

“Ehindero and an accomplice had in 2012 been arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy to criminally convert public funds totaling N16,412,315.00.

“The allegedly diverted funds were the interests generated from the sum of N557,995,065 police money he had placed in two fixed deposit accounts at Wema Bank Plc and Intercontinental Bank Plc.

“The said money was donated by Bayelsa State Government to the force at the time to enable it purchase equipment for proper policing of the state,” she said.

Mrs. Okoduwa alleged that the principal sum donated was transferred to the Ministry of Police Affairs from the accounts without the interests earned.

This, according to her, formed the crux of the allegations against the accused.

Recall on June 6, 2012, Ehindero filed a preliminary objection asking the trial court to strike out the amended charges for want of jurisdiction and competence.

He also prayed the court for an order restraining any official of the ICPC from prosecuting him, for not having constitutional power to do so among others.

In the reserved ruling delivered on Sept. 21, 2012, the trial Judge dismissed the application in its entirety.

Thereafter, the former IGP proceeded to the Court of Appeal and again his appeal was dismissed.

Ehindero took the matter to the Supreme Court where he has been asked to face his trial.

The matter ought to have come up on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, for further mention, but the court did not sit,” Mrs. Okoduwa had said.

However, in a re-arraignment on Thursday, the duo were accused of misusing N578m donated by the Bayelsa State Government for the purchase of arms.

According to the charge, the fund was diverted into separate accounts owned by the defendants, where it generated an interest of N16,412,315.

The generated interest was allegedly used for the defendant’s personal objectives.

The charge also alleged that the defendants lied to officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, when they told two of the commission’s staff upon enquiry about the diverted funds, that the generated interest was used for official purposes.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After taking their pleas, the court admitted the defendants on bail, based on the previous conditions and adjourned the matter to June 19.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

