Former Kano Governor in EFCC Custody over N950m Fraud

Former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is to spend the night in the custody of the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) along with two others.

Shekarau was detained along with former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Aminu Wali and former Director General, Goodluck Jonathan Campaign, North zone, Engr. Mansur Ahmad for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering offences.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and immediate past Minister of Education and two others were quizzed for over an hour and released on Tuesday at the EFCC office for their alleged involvement in sharing N950m funds earmarked for 2015 election.

However, Shekarau and the two others were again invited on Wednesday by the EFCC where they were subsequently detained and billed to be arraigned before the Federal High court, Kano.

Shekarau is accused of collecting N25m from the N950m and were here again to honour their invitation where him and two others now in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Security has been high at the zonal office of the commission where shekarau and two other will pass the night.

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) had invited Malam IbShekarau for questioning over N950m campaign funds.

“Shekarau was invited and is expected to come to the commission’s office in Kano Wednesday, he had accepted that in his acknowledgement”, the EFCC sources said.

Shekarau, a two-term Governor of Kano State, was invited in connection with the N23bn campaign funds scandal perpetrated by immediate past Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, said the source.

The EFCC sources alleged that the money was part of $11m (N23bn) given by Alison-Madueke and shared among top PDP politicians in furtherance of the re-election campaign of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Ambassador Wali, who was recently quizzed by the EFCC, was said to have indicted Shekarau in his statement explaining how he disbursed the N950m he allegedly collected from Mrs. Alison-Madueke.

