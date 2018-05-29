Former PDP Spokesman, Adeyeye Defects to APC; Gov. Fayose Says Defection Of No Effect to Ekiti PDP

A former Minister of State for Works and Peoples Democratic Party Ekiti State governorship aspirant, Dayo Adeyeye, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress.

Adeyeye is also the immediate past national spokesperson for the party.

While defecting from PDP, Tuesday, he said he was joining forces with the APC and its candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to rescue Ekiti from the grip of Governor Ayo Fayose.

“My supporters, associates, PAAM and I have finally resolved to join APC with effect from today 29th May in the celebration of democracy day that some of us fought gallantly to achieve from the military,” said Adeyeye.

“Expectedly patriotic leaders of the party appealed to me to reconsider my decision in the light of my previous services and loyalty to the party. But the issue was never about me as a person.

“It was about the interest of the very many people who associate with me and more importantly the collective interest and future of Ekiti people. For me, politics has always been an opportunity to serve and make contribution towards the development of my community and the nation.

“Therefore where I am compelled to make a choice between loyalty to a political party and loyalty to my community, l will readily chose my community or state. Political parties come and go but the community remains. I cannot change my state or hometown but I can always change my party if I feel that it can no longer serve as a vehicle for our collective good as a people.

“As a thorough bred Ekiti person with a deep love of this land and the people it is incumbent on me to resist and stop the evil agenda of one man to put our people in perpetual enslavement. I have said no to Fayose’s continuity of dictatorship, impunity, imposition, poverty, unprecedented looting of our common patrimony and deliberate debasement of the self esteem of our people.

“For my friends, admirers, patrons and well wishers I want to reiterate that Fayose is an impossible person to deal with. A pompous martinet with a huge ego, he is deliberately divisive and deceitful. He does not believe in reconciliation and no effort at reconciliation will work with him.

“Therefore after deep introspection and wide consultation with various stakeholders in this State, my supporters and I have decided to leave Egypt which the Fayose administration represents and join hands with patriotic Ekiti people to board the train of the APC for the onward journey to our promised land,” he said.

However, Ekiti State Governor, Fayose, in a swift reaction, said that the defection will not affect the PDP fortune in the state.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Fayose said Adeyeye has no electoral value in the state.

Fayose said that Adeyeye’s defection to the APC had merely confirmed his earlier position that he was never a loyal and committed member of the PDP.

According to him: “I am not bothered by the action taken by the former aspirant in the just concluded PDP governorship primary election in the state.

“His move to APC will not in any way affect us. This is because majority of those he thought were behind him did not defect with him.

“In fact, one of his two party agents for the last primary is still with us in the PDP and you know what that means.

“If somebody is your party agent and could not go with you to another party it tells a lot and even as he is moving from the PDP, many others from APC are coming to us, so we have nothing to lose with his defection,” he said.

The Governor said that he held no grudge against him because he had the right to move from one political party to the other, adding that he wished him well in his new party.

“While he was the PDP National Publicity Secretary, he had spoken terrible things against the APC and he has now gone to join the same party,” Fayose said.

