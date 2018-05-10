Former Plateau Gov., Jang Demands N500m from EFCC for Unlawful Detention

Former Governorof Plateau State, Jonah Jang, currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has approached the court with fundamental human rights enforcement suit, claiming his continued detention by the commission for over 72 hours after he turned himself in was violation of his rights.

The Senator, who turned himself in after he was declared wanted by the EFCC over fraud related charges, is also seeking N500m in damages from the EFCC.

David Dusu, the lawmaker’s legal representative, stated this Wednesday in Jos, during a press conference.

“We have approached an Abuja High Court against EFCC to immediately release our client (Jonah Jang), we also demand N500m compensation for his illegal detention in EFCC custody,” he said.

He said Jang has been on administrative bail from the EFCC since December 2017, who also seized his international passport to prevent him from jumping bail.

The lawyer said Jang is a responsible Nigerian who had held public positions and who should not be treated as a common criminal.

Dusu said Jang had earlier sued the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed for including his name in a controversial looters’ list recently published by the federal government. The list had claimed that Jang, a Senator representing Plateau North, stole N12bn from the state’s treasury while serving as Governor.

According to Jang’s legal team, the detained Senator was on medication before his arrest by the EFCC.

It was gathered that the EFCC has slammed a 12-count charge against Jang, at the Plateau State High Court since Friday, but is yet to arraign him.

The agency said the former Governor allegedly misappropriated over N6.3bn while in office.

