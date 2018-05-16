Former Plateau Governor, Jang Arraigned, Remanded in Jos Prison

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, Wednesday, was remanded at Jos prison.

A Plateau State High Court, gave the remand order, when the former Governor, who has been in the cell of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned him on alleged corruption related offences.

Jang’s counsel, Robert Clarks, had moved for his bail following his arraignment.

Jang, who is currently the Senator representing Plateau North district, is facing a 12-count charge of diverting N6.3bn alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam.

They were alleged to have committed the offence while Mr Jang was governor of the state.

After pleading not guilty to the charges; their counsel, Clarks, applied for their bail.

But prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, opposed the application, saying the accused, particularly Mr Jang, has tough credentials as a three-time governor, former Nigerian military general and serving senator, and may therefore intimidate prosecution witnesses if given bail.

He said granting them bail will not be in the best interest of justice.

The trial judge, Daniel Longji, thereafter ruled that the accused persons be remanded at the Jos Prisons till the next sitting of the court on Thursday May 24.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court struck out charges filed by the Independent Corruption Practice and other related offensive Commission (ICPC) against Jang.

This was after counsel to ICPC, Adeshina Raheem, told the court that the commission was withdrawing its case to avoid duplication of charges against the former Governor.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

