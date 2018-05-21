Former VP, Atiku Abubakar Denies Visiting Jang in Jos Prison

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said he never visited a former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, in prison as reported over the weekend.

The media was abuzz Saturday that the former Vice President, among other dignitaries, visited the embattled Senator Jang in Jos prison.

Luka Ayedoo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), said in Jos, that Atiku Abubakar indeed visited.

Ayedoo listed others that also visited Jang at the weekend to include Prof. Jerry Gana, a PDP chieftain, some Senators from the South-South region and Chief Chris Giwa, another PDP chieftain in Plateau.

Ayedoo said: “at the weekend, we received Prof. Jerry Gana, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senators and other notable Nigerians who came on solidarity visit to Sen. Jonah Jang.

“Even though Jang is in prison custody, he still reserves the right to be visited and so we won’t deny him that right,” he said.

The PRO, however, said restrictions were placed on the calibre of people to visit the former Governor so as not to turn the prison yard into a political arena.

“Those we give express permission to see him are few political allies, family” he said.

However, in a statement by his office on Monday morning, Abubakar denied visiting Jang in prison.

“It has come to our notice that there is a report in a section of the media purporting that His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, visited former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang in Jos Prison.

“That report, as it relates to the former Vice President, is in its entirety false and mere fabrication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar has been in Yola, Adamawa State since Thursday for the activities of the 10th Commencement Ceremony and Presidential Inauguration of American University of Nigeria, Yola.

“The Waziri Adamawa on Thursday attended the Honours Society event of the university.

“On Friday, Atiku Abubakar joined the Yola Ummah at the first Juma’at prayer of this year’s Ramadan at the Yola Central Mosque and later graced the Graduation Awards Ceremony of AUN.

“On Saturday, Atiku Abubakar attended the 10th graduation ceremony of AUN which was widely reported in the media.

“The former Vice President arrived in Yola International Airport in the morning of Thursday, 17th May and still remains in Yola till today.

“Therefore, he was not, and could not have been in Jos as being claimed in a section of the media,” the statement said.

Justice Daniel Longji of the Plateau High Court, Jos, had on May 16 ordered that the Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly be remanded in prison after refusing him bail.

Jang is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for fraud related offences.

