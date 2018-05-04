Breaking News

Four Killed in Borno Suicide Attack

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Borno State Police Command said four Boko Haram terrorists were killed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies in Mainari Kanuri and Shua villages in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.
The Public Relations Officer of the command, Edet Okon, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Friday.
“Three of the suicide bombers detonated their IEDs killing themselves only, while the fourth person killed herself and three others,’’ Mr Okon said.
He said seven other persons were injured during the attack and had been taken to the hospital.
He said that security had been beefed up in the area and all other places around Maiduguri city to safeguard the public from Boko Haram attacks.
“Meanwhile, a suicide bomber was sighted on Thursday by security agents and was promptly neutralised in Bama Local Government Area, but no casualty was recorded.
“The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, assures the general public of the commitment of the Force to continue to protect lives and property,” the spokesman said.

Author: News Editor

5862 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Police Release Pictures of Some Gang Members of Offa Robbery
by
Court Sentences Nursing Mother, Siblings to 15 Years Imprisonment
by
Female Lawyer Stabs Husband to Death, Severs His Genital

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »