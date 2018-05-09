Breaking News

Gov Fayose’s Candidate Picks Ekiti PDP Guber Ticket

Ekiti Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, backed by the Governor, Ayodele Fayose, emerged the winner of the People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in the July 14 gubernatorial election in the state.
He defeated his closest rival and former minister of works, Dayo Adeyeye, after scoring 1,190 votes.
Adeyeye polled 771 votes, a performance considered by his admirers as a good outing considering the fact that the state governor, Ayo Fayose, deployed all his arsenal against him, in support of the winner of the primaries.
Against all expectations, the election was rancour free and peacefully and transparently conducted, with both aspirants commending the process.
The Senate’s Deputy Minority Whip and the third aspirant, Biodun Olujimi, stepped down earlier for Adeyeye, in order to brighten his chances of winning.
That move, however, did not change the tide, as Mr Olusola still won with a margin of about 419 votes.
In the primary election, 2,086 were accredited for the election but only 1,968 were eligible after others were disqualified. Seven votes were voided.
Olusola entered the race with a clear advantage with his endorsement by the state working committee of the PDP in the state at the instance of Fayose.

