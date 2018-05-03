Gowon Cautions NASS on Impreachment Moves Against President Buhari

Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) ‎has cautioned the National Assembly on the impreachment moves against President Muhammadu Buhari, adding it will not be in the interest of Nigeria.

Gowon, who addressed the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, said it is too early for Nigeria to start impeaching democratically elected Presidents.

The former Head of State’s warning is coming at a time the Senate was considering an impeachment motion against President Muhammadu Buhari over the purchase of $496 million Tucano aircraft from the United States, without legislative approval.

Urging unity among the diverse ethic, religious and socio-economic groups, particularly in the North, Gowon said impeaching anyPresident at this point in the nation’s history would not serve any useful purpose.

Gowon said: “It will be too early in the day to start impeaching presidents in Nigeria‎, otherwise, there will be no president that will not get impeached because of these interest groups.

“We need to come together as a people – Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and this forum. The three must come together or else, we will end up dividing our interests thereby polarising the North.

“So it is a question of unity of the people in the North which is very important‎. The interest of the North is the interest of the nation”, he added.

