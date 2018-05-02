Gun Battle Currently Ongoing Between Army, Boko Haram

Nigerian Army and Boko-Haram insurgents are engaged in a gun battle in Auno, a community in Kada local government area of Borno state.

The insurgents were said to have invaded the village with gun trucks and tricycles.

“The battle is ongoing as I speak to you. The attackers struck like 15 minutes ago,” a military source revealed Wednesday night.

The suspected Boko Haram militants launched an attack on the village some 24 km east of Maiduguri, residents and security sources say.

The attack, which started at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, was still on as at the time of filing this report.

Sources near Auno said most of the villagers had fled into the bushes as the attackers began to shoot sporadically.

A top security source confirmed the attack but declined details.

The source said, “It is just too early to give clear information on what is actually happening or the damage that may be caused”.

