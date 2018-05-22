Gunmen Abduct Wife, Six Children of Zamfara Commissioner

Suspected kidnappers, Tuesday abducted the wife and six children of a commissioner in Zamfara State.

They were said to have been abducted in the early hours of Tuesday at Gurbin Bore village in the state.

The abductors reportedly attacked the home of the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Abdullahi Gurbin Bore, in the village located in Zurmi Local Government at about 1:30 a.m.

The Commissioner, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Gusau, said the abductors took away his wife, their three children, and three other relatives.

“They have not yet demanded for any ransom from us. In fact, we have not discussed anything with them, but we have reported the matter to security agencies,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

