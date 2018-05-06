House of Reps Member Accuses Oyo Gov of Planning to Kill Him, Others

House of Representatives member, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa constituency of Oyo state, Abiodun Olasupo, has alleged that the state Governor Abiola Ajimobi was after his life.

He also alleged that some of his colleagues in the House of Representatives were in the hit list of the Governor.

In a post on his Facebook wall on Sunday morning, Olasupo said: “If You Hear That I’m Dead, Killed, Assassinated or Disappeared…..HOLD GOV ISIAKA ABIOLA AJIMOBI RESPONSIBLE.”

The post sparked a lot of comments on Facebook by his friends and supporters who enquired to know about the safety and whereabouts of the lawmaker. He, however, did not respond to any of the comments.

He said trouble started on Saturday at the APC party secretariat in Ibadan where they were billed to hold a stakeholders meeting ahead of the ward congress.

He alleged that his colleague, a member of the House of Representatives, Akinade Fijabi, and the latter’s father who is also a member of the APC, led thugs into the party secretariat, venue of the stakeholders meeting.

“Hon Fijabi and his father led some thugs who were carrying guns, sticks and machetes into the venue to attack us,” he said.

He said the thugs started shooting sporadically leaving many members of the party injured.

“Two of my colleagues, Dapo Adesina and Sunday Adepoju were nowhere to be found.

“Even the minister of communications had to run for cover in an office in the secretariat”

“Some observers from the national secretariat of the party were injured, while some broke their arms and legs”

He said the Oyo State Commissioner of Police watched while the attacks were going on.

“It took the grace of God and the security agents that followed us from Abuja to engage these thugs in a gun battle, otherwise we would have been dead by now.”

He said shortly after the venue was deserted, the governor came in with a group of people whom he alleged the governor was trying to impose at the congress.

He said all efforts by the Governor to impose these people on the party failed as they did not even buy forms to contest for elections.

“With the help of our security, we were able to regroup and storm the venue again”, he said.

“We frustrated the governor’s effort and as I speak to you, he has ordered his thugs to find me and kill me.”

When contacted, Fijabi, the lawmaker whom Olasupo accused of masterminding the attack, confirmed that there was a mayhem but denied that he aided and abated it.

“It is the handwork of those who are planning to leave the party,” he said.

