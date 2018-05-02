I Never Said I Would Join the Progressives – Akpabio

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor and Minority Leader in the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has disassociated himself from statement which purportedly quoted him as saying he may join the ‘progressive’ fold because President Muhammadu Buhari was doing a marvellous job.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Anietie S. Ekong, said no time did the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District, made such “a piece of fake news” and “malicious publication… peddled by mischief makers”

The statement read: “The attention of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been drawn to a piece of fake news and another malicious publication making the rounds in the social media and peddled by mischief makers.

“In the message, Senator Akpabio is quoted to have said: ‘I may join the progressives for President Buhari is doing an excellent job, he deserves all citizens support, Is about Nigerias unity (sic), progress and national development!’

“Once again we are compelled to state that this story is false in its entirety. It is baseless and malicious and the figment of the imagination of whoever concocted it.

“As a respected and loyal party man Senator Akpabio has neither in the public nor in private uttered these words attributed to him to the effect that he was leaving his party.

“”If not that this statement was published on May 1, we would have dismissed it as some sort of joke or April Fool as the statement never emanated from the Distinguished Senate Minority Leader.

“For the umpteenth time we make bold to state that Senator Akpabio is not vying for the office of the Vice-President or that of the President in 2019. The politically sponsored smear campaign by some unscrupulous elements who are afraid of his profile should be disregarded.

“Those with presidential ambitions should face their aspirations and leave Senator Akpabio alone. “He deserves to be allowed to have peace and concentrate on his task of giving effective representation to the good people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the Red Chambers.p,” the statement added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

