IG Refusal to Appear Before Senate, Danger to Democracy, Says Senate

The ‘war’ between the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Nigerian Senate worsened on Wednesday as the Upper Chamber declared him an ‘enemy of democracy.’

It said his refusal was danger to democracy. The Senate also said the IG was not fit to hold public office in Nigeria and abroad.

The decision of the Senate was announced by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after a closed-door session Wednesday.

The face off between the police boss and the lawmakers started when the IG was first summoned on April 25 but he failed to appear.

Idris was summoned by the Senate to answer questions on the arrest of a lawmaker, Dino Melaye, and killings across the country.

On the day he was expected, the Chairman of Senate committee on police affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the lawmakers that the IG had accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi.

The Senate re-summoned Idris after it refused to allow the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, to represent him.

The lawmakers summoned Idris to appear on May 2 by 11 a.m. Again, he failed show up.

The Committee Chairman said last week he had not been able to reach Idris for a while.

He said he later found out the police chief had travelled to Kaduna instead of honouring the Senate’s invitation.

The Senate issued a third summons following a suggestion by Saraki.

Idris was asked to attend the senate plenary today (Wednesday), which he again shunned.

Following Idris’ refusal to honour an invitation to appear before the Senate a third time, the Senate entered a closed session which started at 12:24 p.m. and lasted for about 50 minutes.

On return to plenary, Saraki announced the decision of his colleagues.

“The Senate in a closed session deliberated on the non-appearance of the IGP to the senate to the plenary after a series of invitation. The Senate noted that this has been a gross disrespect to our constituted authority and to also know that his earlier refusal to appear before investigative committee was overruled by competent court of jurisdiction just in April this year.

“The Senate therefore views this persistent refusal is a great danger to our democracy and hence the Senate resolved to declare IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria. The leader of the Senate would also mandate to look into the matter for further necessary action,” Saraki said.

