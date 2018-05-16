IG Wants to Incrimate Me, Saraki Cries Out

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has alleged that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was plotting to frame him with a murder charge.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Senate President said the information made available to him by his state Governor, indicated that the IG was plotting to parade suspects already in the custody of the Kwara State Police to implicate him.

The statement said: “My Distinguished colleagues, there is an issue which I need to bring to your attention very urgently.

“Last night, my State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed revealed to me an information at his disposal that a group of suspects who had been in police cells for several weeks for cultism and whose investigation had been concluded with prosecution about to commence under the State law based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Ministry of Justice were ordered to be transferred to Abuja this morning.

“According to the information available to the Governor, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim directed the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State to immediately transfer the men to the Force Headquarters. The plan, as the Governor was made to understand is that, under duress, the suspects would be made to alter the statements they already made in Ilorin. They will then be made to implicate the Kwara State Government, and in particular, myself, in their new statement.

“This plot is part of the strategy by the IGP Idris to settle scores over the declaration by this honourable Chamber that he is not qualified and competent to hold any public office, within and outside the country and that he is an enemy of Nigerian democracy based on his usual disrespectful conduct towards lawful authorities.

“In my own view, this plot is an act of desperation, blackmail, intimidation, abuse of office and crude tactics aimed at turning our country into a Police State where top officials cannot be made to obey the law, follow due process and subject themselves to constituted authorities.

“I want to bring this dangerous development to the attention of all of you my colleagues, the entire country and the international community so that you can be aware of the level of impunity in our country and the danger it constitute to our democracy,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

