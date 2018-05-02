IGP Shuns Senate Again

The Insoector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the second time in one week shunned the Nigerian Senate.

Following his failure to appear before the lawmakers Wednesday, the Senate has given him one more week to appear before its plenary.

The lawmakers on Wednesday adopted an admonition from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, that the Senate give the police boss ‘more time to reflect.’

He prescribed a one-week grace. He however did not state a date for the new summon.

Saraki also prescribed that the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and Chairman of Police Committee, Abu Ibrahim, should engage the executive on Idris’ behaviour within the one week

He was invited to answer questions on the arrest of a Senator, Dino Melaye, and killings across the country.

The police boss was first summoned on Wednesday April 25 but he failed to appear.

On Thursday when he was supposed to appear, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the lawmakers that the IGP was in Bauchi in the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari, and could not honour the invitation.

The Senate thereafter re-summoned Idris, while refusing to allow a Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations he sent represent him.

The lawmakers unanimously agreed to re-summon Idris to appear on Wednesday by 11a.m.

However, after a lengthy closed-door meeting on Wednesday, the Senate started plenary around 11:45 a.m.

By 1:30 a.m., the Senate Leader moved a motion to allow the IG come into the chamber.

The motion was seconded and the Senate President asked the Clerk to bring him into the chamber.

After about four minutes, it was discovered that Idris was not around.

Ibrahim, the Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, said he had not been able to reach Mr Idris for a while.

“I tried yesterday to reach the DIG, unfortunately, I couldn’t reach him,” he said.

He said after the summon last week Thursday, the Clerk wrote to Idris and thereafter he met with him. Ibrahim said he implored the IG to make appearance at the meeting.

