I’m Going Nowhere, Okorocha Dismisses Reports of Leaving APC

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has dismissed the insinuations that he was plotting to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding he was going nowhere.

He said the rumour that he was heading to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was nothing but imagination of the peddlers..

The Governor’s spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement on Monday, dismissed the reports, saying the Governor is still in control of the APC in the state.

In the state congress, Hilary Ekeh was re-elected as Imo APC party cpChairman, but the Governor disagreed, describing the congress as illegal while claiming that there was a court injunction restraining the party from conducting the election.

While dismissing the report that the Governor planned to turn his back on the party, Onwuemeodo said the APC in Imo State and the South East is the Governor’s creation, baosting that Okorocha is still in control of the party’s structures in the state.

“Leave for who? After all these noise by those who call themselves stakeholders, owners of the party led by the governor will determine what happens at the end of the day. Watch out,” he said via text message.

Okorocha has been at loggerheads with some members of APC. He recently accused the chairman of the party of being on a vendetta mission against him.

He also accused some “stakeholders” in the party (some of whom he defeated in the 2011 governorship election) of “ganging-up” against him.

There have been insinuations Mr Okorocha would leave the APC after appearing to lose out in the party’s ward congress in the state.

The insinuations worsened on Monday after he was quoted as saying he can win election in the state as a member of APGA.

Okorocha’s camp in the Imo APC lost in the ward, local government and state congresses organised by the APC.

The Governor has, however, said no congress was held in the state.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

