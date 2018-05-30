Ooni of Ife Hosts 5,000 Children, Tasks Govt on Children’s Ministry

The Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has charged the government of Nigeria to as a matter of urgency create a ministry that will solely take care of the children.

He said such ministry could be called Ministry of Children’s Affairs or Ministry of Nigerian Future.

The Monarch stated this on Monday while Celebrating this year’s Children’s Day with over 5,000 pupils drawn from 80 schools, including Orphanage centres in Ile-Ife and environs.

He said children being the future of any nation deserved special budgetary attentions from the Government.

“If we don’t want to put ourselves in precarious situation, this is the right time to start inculcating what Nigeria is all about to these children and dedicate a special space for them in the budget.

“As a matter of fact, we should be mindful of the future of this country by hugely investing in these children because they are the future of our country. We should be celebrating them everyday not only on 27th May which is Children’s Day.

“If you look at the demography of Nigeria today, you will see that 60 % of the entire population is below the age of 30. They are growing very fast and nobody is giving them any sense of belonging.

“We are building roads, infrastructures, industries, power projects, etc. Who will man these projects tomorrow if not these future leaders? so we must start including them in our national plan by earmarking a special budget for them if we would not have ourselves to blame tomorrow.” Ooni said.

Earlier, amidst colourful displays by the pupils who were drawn from both public and private schools, the pupils marched in colourful sportwears and school uniforms at the event with several cultural performances witnessed by dignitaries, including traditional rulers, Ife High chiefs, government officials and representatives of the House of Oduduwa Foundation.

During the match past, Right School, Oke-Ayetoro, Ile-Ife and Special School For The Handicapped, Ile-Ife won the joint 3rd position,

God’s Time Nursery/ Primary School and Ifedapo Community Primary School, Ile-Ife came joint 2nd while Ansar-U-Deen School, Ogbon Agbara, Ile- Ife and St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Obalejugbe, Ile-Ife won the joint 1st position. They were rewarded with cash prizes of #50,000.00; N75,000.00 and N100,000.00 respectively.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

