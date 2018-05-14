Breaking News

Man Commits Suicide Over Debt

Unable to stomach the the debt he was owing, a father of four and an executive member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ondo state, identified as Ayokunle, decided to take his life.
He was said to be owing a cooperative society some money which prompted him to kill himself.
The deceased was said to own a commercial vehicle which plies Ondo enroute Owena town along Ondo/Akure road.
The deceased was said to have swallowed poison in his house located at Oke-lbukun in Ondo city.
It was gathered that he reportedly swallowed some chemical substance and died before dawn.
However, no suicide note was found in the room where his corpse was found.
His corpse was said to have been discovered by the officials of the RTEAN in Ekimogun area who came to pay him a visit in his house and noticed that the deceased has poisoned himself.
Sources said that the deceased obtained a short term loan some years back from a cooperative society in Ondo community.
He was said to have promised to pay back the loan at the appropriate time, but failed to meet up and this generated hit argument between him and his creditors.
It was learnt that several threats and provocation from the officials of the cooperative society allegedly caused him to take his life.
The state police spokesman, Femi Joseph said that the incident was not reported to the command.

