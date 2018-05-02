Man Jumps to Death from 5th Floor in Ibadan

A yet to be identified man has reportedly jumped to death at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Wednesday.

The incident was said to have thrown the hospital into confusion.

According to eyes witnesses, the middle aged man jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital building.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Ayodeji Bobade, said the victim allegedly sneaked to the upper floor, following the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by health workers, and used the opportunity to kill himself.

He said the incident occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, adding that the victim smashed his head on the concrete floor, and died on the spot.

The family could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, he said.

The body of the victim was moved to the morgue of the hospital.

Bobade said the management of the hospital had informed the police, and that the only item recovered from the victim was a pair of his slippers, as there was no any identity on him.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

