Breaking News

Misleading Advert: Don Drags Nigeria Breweries to Court for Alleged Deception

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A Professor at Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Ernest Izevbigie, has dragged the Nigerian Breweries Plc, before an Edo State High Court in Benin, presided over by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, for alleged deception.
Izevbigie accused the company of allegedly inscribing a misleading information, “low sugar,” on the container of one of its non-alcoholic drinks, Amstel Malt.
The suit numbered​ B/281/2017, was filed by the claimant’s lawyer, Okonkwo Emmanuel.
The Professor of Biochemistry alleged that laboratory investigations​ revealed that the product contained more sugar than the company​ claimed in the inscription on the brand.
He said that he had during a medical check-up, discovered an increase in his blood sugar level, which he claimed that he had traced to his regular intake of the malt drink.
He therefore urged the court to order the company to tender a written apology as he had been injured by the alleged deception.
During cross-examination by Counsel to the Defendant, Mr. L. O. Ogiefere, Izevbigie told the court that clinical research showed that Amstel Malt did not merit the “low sugar” label.
The Claimant further alleged that the drink contained 10 cubes of sugar as against the 10 and a half to 10 one-quarter cubes contained in other malt drinks, adding that the label was misleading to the public.
The matter was adjourned to June 28, for the defendant to open its case.

Author: News Editor

5952 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Mentally Challenged Woman Injures Pedestrias in Edo
by
Police Confirm Arrest of 60 Shiite Members
by
CCT Strikes Out Charges Against Justice Ngwuta

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »