Misleading Advert: Don Drags Nigeria Breweries to Court for Alleged Deception

A Professor at Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Ernest Izevbigie, has dragged the Nigerian Breweries Plc, before an Edo State High Court in Benin, presided over by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, for alleged deception.

Izevbigie accused the company of allegedly inscribing a misleading information, “low sugar,” on the container of one of its non-alcoholic drinks, Amstel Malt.

The suit numbered​ B/281/2017, was filed by the claimant’s lawyer, Okonkwo Emmanuel.

The Professor of Biochemistry alleged that laboratory investigations​ revealed that the product contained more sugar than the company​ claimed in the inscription on the brand.

He said that he had during a medical check-up, discovered an increase in his blood sugar level, which he claimed that he had traced to his regular intake of the malt drink.

He therefore urged the court to order the company to tender a written apology as he had been injured by the alleged deception.

During cross-examination by Counsel to the Defendant, Mr. L. O. Ogiefere, Izevbigie told the court that clinical research showed that Amstel Malt did not merit the “low sugar” label.

The Claimant further alleged that the drink contained 10 cubes of sugar as against the 10 and a half to 10 one-quarter cubes contained in other malt drinks, adding that the label was misleading to the public.

The matter was adjourned to June 28, for the defendant to open its case.

