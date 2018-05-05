My Re-election Bid is to Serve – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday in his home town, Daura, Katsina State, that he was seeking re-election to serve the people and not to enrich himself.

He said he wanted to see the lives of Nigerians improved during his time as President.

Speaking at the All Progressives Party’s (APC) Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, President Buhari said the passion to serve and see real changes in the lives of Nigerians informed his choice to join partisan politics in the first place, and inspired him to contest elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

He said that his decision to seek a second term in office was borne out of a deep passion to serve Nigerians, and not for personal gains.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the President Buhari noted that his administration had already started the process of ensuring fairness, justice and equity, in spite of challenges, and would work hard to consolidate on the gains.

He said: “I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth, I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to the lives of our people.

“After my retirement from the army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives,’’ he said.

The President called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begins to unfold, urging political parties, candidates and the electorate to put the country first and always remember that victory ultimately belongs to God.

“After going to the court so many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and going up to the Supreme Court, I concluded that ultimately it is God who determines who will win elections, and in 2015 I got here,” he added.

In his remarks, the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, said the process of electing the leaders of the party at the ward level was hitch-free, orderly and based on the constitution of the APC.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

