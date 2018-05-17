N131.3m Money Laundering: EFCC Arraigns Former Enugu State INEC Dep Director, Admin Sec

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal office on Wednesday arraigned two former senior staff of Enugu State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bar. Amadi Simon, a former Deputy Director and Nathan Owhor Oviri, an Administrative Secretary.

They were arraigned before Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Enugu on a 16-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N131.3m contrary to Section 18 (a) and 1 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act,2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act,2012

Their arraignment was sequel to roles played in the disbursements of 2015 presidential election campaign funds to some INEC Staff in Enugu State on behalf of the then ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state from Mrs. Alison Madueke, the erstwhile Minister of Petroleum under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

They were said to have made and accepted cash payments to an individual exceeding the authorized amount and limit required by law without passing it through a financial institution.

The sum of $27m was said to have been released which allegedly formed part of the state PDP Campaign funds.

The money was said to have collected by Nathan Owhor from some party chieftains and taken to a hotel at New Heaven, Enugu where it was disbursed to all supervising returning officers of INEC in the state for onward disbursement to other staff in all the local government areas of the state.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them whereupon the prosecution counsel, Fortune Amina Asemebo asked for a date for trial.

The Judge thereafter granted them bail in the sum of N5m each and one surety who must not be below the rank of a director in either state or federal ministry in the same amount.

He insisted that the sureties must own landed properties within the court’s jurisdiction and that they should be verified by the court bailiff.

Justice Liman further ruled that they enjoy their administrative bail granted by EFCC until the conditions listed above be met within seven days.

He stated that failure to meet the conditions, they should be re-arrested and be remanded in prison custody.

The matter has been adjourned to October 10, 2018 for continuation of trial.

