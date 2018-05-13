NECO Registrar, 2 Deputy Directors Sacked

The Federal Government has sacked registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Charles Uwakwe and two Deputy Directors.

Though no official reason has been given for the disengagement of the registrar, the two Deputy Directors might have been disengaged for alleged corrupt practices.

Some sources attributed the sack of the registrar to the award of a N25bn contract which was without the knowledge of either the Federal Ministry of Education or the governing board of the council.

Others sources said Professor Uwakwe may have been fired for allegedly recruiting some staff without the knowledge of the appropriate authorities.

It was learnt that the most senior director, Alhaji Abubakar Gana has been directed to take over as registrar in acting capacity.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

